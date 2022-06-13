The new BMW X1 is the entry model into the world of BMW X. In its third generation, the X1 features a more prominent design, superior spaciousness, advanced digitalisation and an electric drive system for the first time.

The new BMW iX1 with emission-free mobility brings together instant accessible driving pleasure and modern versatility. The compact SAV is powered by the latest BMW eDrive technology which provides a major boost to the accelerated ramp-up electric mobility.

2023 BMW iX1 1 of 7

The new X1 features distinctive exterior design details which includes powerful proportions, almost square wheel arch contours and signature BMW X model styling of the front and rear ends. The front of the vehicle features slim LED headlights, large BMW kidney grille, slim tailgate window, horizontal lines, X-shaped lines radiating out to the sides and chrome strips in the lower air intakes.

The Adaptive LED headlights with matrix high-beam, pulsating turn indicators and the variable light distributions will also be available as options for interested customers. Additionally, the sculpted surfaces and the long roofline are the distinguishing features of the dynamically stretched silhouette of the new model.

All model variants are fitted with 17 inch light alloy wheels as standard, 18 inch alloy wheels are fitted on the xLine and M Sport cars which are also available with 19 inch and 20 inch alloy wheels will also be available for the BMW X1 for the first time. For the exterior paint finish, customers can choose from two solid and ten metallic shades including a Frozen paint option for BMW Individual for the first time.

The key elements in the redesigned iX cabin include slender instrument panel, BMW curved display, ‘floating’ armrest with integral control panel and smartphone tray with indirect illumination at the front of the centre console.

The interior of the models features newly developed seats with an option of Sensatec perforated and Vernasca leather upholstery. Other features in the option list include sport seats, electric seat adjustment with memory and massage function and new interaction airbag between front seats as integrated passive safety concept.

Additionally, the rear compartment of the X1 features three full sized seats, the backrest of the split rear seat can be adjusted and folded to expand the boot capacity, the boot capacity can be increased from 540 to 1600 litres and the trailer tow hitch is available as an option and can be operated electrically.

2023 BMW X1 1 of 8

As standard, the new X1 has been equipped with BMW Maps navigation system, Sport leather steering wheel, intelligent two-zone automatic climate control, rain sensors with automatic headlight activation, four USB-C ports and two 12V power sockets.

The new BMW iX1 x Drive30 with two highly integrated drive units is the first all-wheel-drive electric car to be introduced by BMW in the premium compact segment. The vehicle generates an output power of 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 5.7 seconds.

The BMW X1 will be launched with a choice of combustion engines featuring two petrol and two diesel units and a 48V mild hybrid technology with electric motor integrated into the seven-speed Steptronic transmission to ensure efficient power delivery.

The BMW X1 xDrive23i powered by a four-cylinder engine delivers an output power of 218 hp, BMW X1 sDrive18i powered by a three-cylinder engine delivers an output power of 136 hp, BMW X1 xDrive23d delivers an output power of 211 hp and the diesel unit BMW X1 sDrive18d generates an output power of 150 hp.