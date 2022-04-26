The new Mercedes Vision EQXX took on the roads of Europe to demonstrate its outstanding range and efficiency. This new model covered over 1000 km in everyday traffic on a single battery charge. On arrival, the battery charge was 15% which mounted to a remaining range of around 140 kms, the average consumption was a record-breaking low of 8.7 kWh per 100 kms.

The Vision EQXX completed the long-distance with the charging socket sealed accompanied by an independent expert from certification body TUV sud. The model is packed with innovations and the software-defined research prototype is part of the technology programme that combines the latest digital technology with Mercedes’s spirit, agility and speed of Formula 1.

The model has also been fitted with Bridgestone tyres with an extremely low rolling-resistance rating of 4.7, the tyres are specifically developed for the EQXX in partnership with Mercedes and also improves the overall efficiency of the vehicle.

Special features in the new EQXX includes comprehensive lightweight construction and design concept, examples of this are carbon-fibre-sugar composite materials also used in Formula 1, BIONEQXX rear floor manufactured using aluminum casting process, light metal structural components, aluminium brake discs and lightweight F1 subframe for the electric chassis.

The Vision EQXX also gets its energy from the fixed solar roof which increases the range by more than 2%. The 117 solar cells charge the 12-volt battery which then supplies power to auxiliary consumers like the navigational system.

In addition, the vehicle has also been fitted with the UI/UX which features a new one-piece display that spans the entire width of the interior.

Start of Trip Sindelfingen, April 5th, 2022, 7:00 a.m. End of Trip Cassis, April 5th, 2022, 7:02 p.m. Distance Travelled 1,008 kilometres Time Travelled 12 hours and 2 minutes Average speed 87.4 km/h Max Speed 140km/h Battery Remaining on Arrival 15% or 140km Range