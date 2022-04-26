Salon Privé, the world’s most exclusive and luxurious automotive event, marked its return to London at Royal Hospital Chelsea with an all new show concept where simply everything on display is for sale.

The ‘Concours de Vente’ featured 50 of the very best collector cars from the UK and Europe’s most prominent specialist dealers, with all of them available for sale. Editor pic: the very special 2014 Ferrari Enzo with its front trunk signed by Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello, Luca Di Montezemolo, Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Nigel Stepney.

In addition to that the Salon Privé delivered 12 special automotive debuts like the Alfa Romeo 12 C prototipo, the Aston Martin DBX707, the revolutionary 296 GTB and the Ferrari Daytona SP3 Hypercar, the electric mustang by Charge Cars , the Slovenia supercar Tushek TS900 or the All new Morgan Super 3.

Did you like the new formula? If you still prefer the regular SP with its concourse of elegance and club meetings don’t miss out the next event that will be held at Blenheim Palace from the 31st of August to 4th of September.

And now enjoy the gallery!

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito