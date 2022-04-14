Lamborghini Automobili officially presented the new Huracan Tecnica, the next generation rear-wheel drive V10 model developed to perform both on road and track.

The new Huracan Tecnica features improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use particularly on a circuit. The model embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan technical prowess and is instantly distinguishable as a Huracan both externally and under the hood.

The new model has been fitted with a 5.2 L V10 engine derived from the Huracan STO with the same 640 CV power. The powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at a low 6500 rpm and an increased acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The dry weight of the Tecnica is 1379 kgs.

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Technica Specs and Pricing

Engine 5.2L V10 N/A Horsepower 640hp Torque 656nm Gearbox 7 Speed DCT Drive Rear Wheel Drive 0-100km/h 3.2s Top Speed 325km/h Dry Weight 1,379 kg Price $270,000 est.

To ensure stability and maneuverability, the vehicle incorporates rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension setup. The model also features three drive modes i.e Strada, Sport and Corsa.

The performance of the new Tecnica is also improved by the newly fitted brake cooling management. The carbon ceramic brakes feature specially designed cooling deflectors and caliper ducts for directing the airflow into the discs to maximize heat dissipation and reduce brake fluid temperature and brake pedal elongation.

The exterior of the vehicle features a lightweight full carbon fibre hood, new bumper with the Terzo Millenio black Ypsilon design fitted with air curtain for the first time, new front splitter with lower open slats to improve the downforce and cooling, new vertical rear glass window and an aero design rear wing fitted to improve the rear downforce and reduce the drag by 20%.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of new Damiso 20 inch diamond cut wheels inspired by the Lamborghini Vision GT with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires.

The interior of the vehicle features height adjustable sport seats, lightweight door design, rear arch and wheel bolts in lightweight titanium, harness seat belts, exclusive redesigned HMI interface, central console screen display with connectivity functions and new interior trim in Alcantara.

The new Tecnica will also be available in standard and optional color and trim choices. More than 200 additional paint options and eight standard exterior colors will be available through the AD Personam program.