Ford presented its new GT Heritage Edition; the 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Edition as a special tribute to the original GT40 prototype MK II race car that completed the famous 1-2-3 sweep at the 24 Hour of Le Mans in 1966.

The new GT Holman Moody Edition will be displayed at the 2022 New York International Auto Show together with the Holman Moody Ford GT40 MK II. Additionally, the new model features Track-capable hardware, paddle-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and carbon fibre body.

The exterior of the vehicle features a unique gold and red livery which includes signature Oxford White roundels with No.5 stamped on the door, hood and rear wing to match the 1966 GT40 and Exposed gloss carbon fibre elements on the 20 inch wheels, front splitter, mirrors, side sills,rear diffuser and on the engine louvers.

In addition, the vehicle has also been fitted with Brembo brake calipers finished in black and silver graphics as well as black lug nuts to further emphasize on the modern aesthetics of the vehicle.

The interior of the new 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Edition features a cleaver matte No.5 roundel on the door panels, carbon fibre elements on the door sills,console and register and Ebony Alcantara wrapped carbon seats with gold accent stitchings.

Furthermore, the interior also consists of debossed GT logo on the head restraints, Ebony Alcantara wrapped on the pillars and headliners, Ebony Alcantara and Ebony leather wrapped on the instrument panel, gold appliques on the instrument panel and a steering wheel finished in Ebony Alcantara with black stitching.

The 2022 Ford GT Holman Heritage Edition is available for approved customers with the first deliveries scheduled to begin this Spring.