Abarth has decided to give us a list of the top 10 most picturesque roads in the UK and Ireland. For those planning a driving trip in the UK and Ireland, we highly suggest mapping your route along these roads.

Abarth used its knowledge of great driving roads to compile the list based on their scenery and excitement factors then analyzed the number of images and routes using their hashtag popularity on Instagram.

These roads provide fantastic photo opportunities thanks to the nature of their beautiful backdrops and drivers can also fulfill the potential of their vehicle’s nimbleness and agility around the roads tight turns, bends and the long straights.