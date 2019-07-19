Following fresh on the heels of the Sedan version, Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled a CLA 45 Shooting Brake! The estate version of the CLA expands the new generation of 45’s to three models. As with the other models, both a standard variant, and an S version will be on offer.

By now, the formula for the Mercedes-AMG 45 models should be clear. All cars use a new 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine putting out 421 hp, a 40 hp increase over the previous generation. It produces a peak torque output of 500 Nm. In the basic version, power is slightly reduced to just 387 hp.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake 1 of 12

In the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake, this translates to a 4.0 second 100 km/h sprint time, reduced to 4.1 seconds in the basic version.

Elsewhere, the practicality is identical to the rest of the Shooting Brake range. It is 48 millimetres longer than before, 53 mm wider but 2 mm lower. The boot opening is wider than before and the tailgate is electronically operated with hands-free access. It gets 10 litres additional load space, up to 505 litres from 495 litres.

Inside the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake, the latest MBUX infotainment system can be found. Sports seats are available and Artico and Dinamica are standard upholstery. The mix of black and red is typical of AMG. Costing and availability has yet to be announced.