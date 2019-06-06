Jaguar have announced a new version of the Jaguar XE Project 8. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is fundamentally the same as the sedan car Jaguar released last year. What changes is that Jaguar have added a Touring Specification package. The special edition model is geared more towards the road than its lairy predecessor. Jaguar will limit production to just 15 examples worldwide.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 differs from the standard model in that its rear spoiler has been removed. Instead, collectors will get a car that features a discreet bootlid spoiler and a fixed front splitter. Aside from the aerodynamic tweaks we don’t believe that anything else has changed.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring Specification 1 of 3

Jaguar say that the change equips the XE SV Project 8 for road use as against its bigger brother which feels at home on the race track. Customers will only be able to order the four seat specification with the two seat Track Pack reserved for the adjustable wing version.

The engine which underpins the package is the typical 5.0 litre supercharged V8 unit. In the Project 8 it produces 600 hp, hitting 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 300 km/h.

Paint options include Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue, Corris Grey Satin and British Racing Green. Decals are optional too, which means that this could prove to be quite the Q car – notwithstanding that the unique front bumper design is an instant give-away!

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in Touring Specification costs from £149,995 in UK. We are told that there are versions of the standard model available too.