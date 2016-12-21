The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 6 will be available tomorrow after midnight and can be streamed live on Amazon Prime. The tent will now move from Rotterdam in Holland to the Arctic Circle. The nomadic studio will be situated deep in the forest area of Kakslauttanen, Finland.

For this episode, Richard Hammond will be very excited to see the first Ford Mustang made in RHD for the UK, a car that has already broken sales records across Europe and the UK. His happy moments will be cut short by Jeremy Clarkson who instead shows up in the new Ford Focus RS claiming it’s even more fun to drive than the Mustang.

In the meantime, James May will present a special part on the epic Le Mans battles between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960s. And seeing that it’s Christmas already, the three presenters will then offer X-Mas gift suggestions for car lovers. This episode has been titled “Happy Finnish Christmas.”

As a reminder, the studio parts of every episode will be filmed in different places around the world. The first episode was filmed in the Californian desert, the second one in Johannesburg, the third and fourth one in Withby, United Kingdom. Followed by Rotterdam, Lapland, Stuttgart, Scotland and Nashville. The season finale will be filmed at the foot of the world’s tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Saturday 10th of December.

The first season of The Grand Tour includes 12 episodes airing once a week on Friday from 18th of November 2016 until Friday 3rd of February 2017. Stream The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 6 on Amazon Prime now.