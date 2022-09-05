Bugatti has released quite a number of one-offs and ultra limited models in a span of just 3 years, and the La Voiture Noire surely tops the list.

Only one was built and you would be extremely lucky to see it outside of a glass box, so when an opportunity arose for the owner to put some miles on it the car world was put on notice. The owner is part of the Supercar Owners Circle, a club with the most exclusive hypercars in the world. Their latest road trip took members to the wilderness of Croatia.

The La Voiture Noire was joined by the 1 of 10 Bugatti Contodieci, the only one that has been delivered so far. Others included a 1 of 30 Chiron Super Sport 300+, 1 of 40 Bugatti Divo and a few other Chirons; It’s hard not to notice the Veyron Grand Sport Vitese as well.

Drivers managed to drive for up to 1000 km in their excusive hypercars, the showstopper award was given to owners of a 1 of 3 Pagani Zonda Barchetta which costs an astonishing $15 million USD plus. The La Voiture Noire you see here once held the spot for the most expensive new car in the world, with a price tag of $l8.8 million; that spot now belongs to the 1 of 3 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail worth $28 million.