This is the Bugatti Centodieci that was delivered a few weeks ago, the first customer car delivery in the world. Owned by a Swiss collector, this Centodieci is finished in a classic combination of EB110 Blue and EB110 Sport Silver, the owner chose these colours to match with his EB110 GT finished in the same iconic colours.

The 1 of 10 hypercar was spotted at the Zagreb Airport where dozens of other hypercars were gathered for the Supercars Owners Circle tour of Croatia. It’s lighter than the Chiron by 20kg, the 8.0L W16 quad turbo engine produces 1,600hp here. Top speed has been limited to 380 km/h (240 mph).

The interior of this Centodieci features a quilted chessboard-like pattern on the seats, roof liner, door panels, centre console and floor mats. The process of creating the Centodieci interior takes 16 weeks to complete, this includes one day dedicated solely to examine the seats.

Photos by Matteo Rigo