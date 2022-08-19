Finally the Lamborghini Urus facelift is here, and it comes with a familiar name – Performante.

This is the new 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante, the first facelift for Lamborghini’s super SUV. We have seen the Performante name on the Gallardo and the Huracan, and in both cases it’s normally associated with extra power and improved performance. Since this is an SUV, we get a RALLY mode to help you play better in the dirt or off-road.

The new Urus Performante is 47kgs lighter than the standard Urus, it is the same car that recently set a new SUV record at Pikes Peak Hill Climb 2022 with a staggering time of 10:32.064 at 14,115 ft above sea level.

Obvious changes include the new carbon fiber bonnet which can be ordered in visible carbon as an option, buyers can even option the new Urus Performante with a carbon fiber roof. The front bumper and splitter have a new design and are both finished in carbon fiber. You will also notice that the rear wing is more prominent, it increases downforce by 38%.

The length of the new Urus Performante has increased by 25mm thanks to the newly designed bumpers and rear wing, new lowering springs bring it closer to the ground by 20mm. Buyers can choose between 22 inch and 23 inch wheels.

Beneath the carbon fiber rear diffuser is an Akrapovic exhaust which is standard on the Urus Performante. The interior features a new hexagonal design stitching which is different from the popular Q-Citura found on the regular Urus. “Performante” stitching on the seats also helps you to quickly identify the new Urus Performante.

4 modes are available: STRADA for street, CORSA for track, SPORT and a new RALLY mode. In China the power will be limited to 640hp due to regulations related to homologation.

Urus Performante Specs

Engine: 4.0L V8 Twin-Turbo

Output: 666hp, 850nm

0-100km/h: 3.3s

Top Speed: 306 km/h

Urus Performante Pricing

USA: 260,676

Germany: €218,487

UK: GBP 170,260

China: RMB 3,297,290 including VAT