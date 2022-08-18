Bentley Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world known for its hand craftsmanship of exclusive coachbuilt grand tourers.

Mulliner will officially present the debut of the new model ‘the Batur’ at this year’s Monterey Car Week.

The new Bentley Mulliner Batur introduces an all-new design language for Bentley that showcases themes and forms that will define the company’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Similar to the Bacalar, the Batur is named after a beautiful natural water body. Lake Batur is situated 16 km to crater lake in Kintamani on the Island of Bali, Indonesia and it runs 88 metres deep.

The new Bentley Mulliner Batur will officially be revealed on 20th August 2022 at 20:00 PST and on 21st August 2022 at 04:00 BST.