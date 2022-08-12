The first US delivery of a Lamborghini Countach LPI-800 took place recently courtesy of Lamborghini of Las Vegas. This example is finished in a stunning Viola Parsifae, a shade that was made popular by the Huracan before catching on among Aventador SVJ owners. The interior is finished in Bianco Leda.

The new LPI-800 Countach is a tribute model celebrating 50 years of the original Lamborghini Countach, only 112 cars will be made. The 112 number is a reference to the LP 112 development name of the original Countach.

It shares the same powertrain with the Lamborghini Sian, a mild hybrid naturally aspirated V12. The 6.5L V12 from the Aventador is paired with a 48v electric motor which stores its energy in a capacitor instead of a lithium-ion battery. A 7-speed gearbox sends the 770hp to all four wheels, and it can quickly do 0-100km/h in just 2.8s before reaching a top speed of 355km/h.

Photos by Alex Bellus for Imola Motorsports