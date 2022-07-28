This is the new Cadillac Celestiq show car. It is built to lead the brand’s all-electric flagship future, it serves as a touchstone for the brand’s design and engineering team and it’s inspired by Cadillac’s 120-year heritage.

The design and engineering team drew their inspiration from early Cadillac sedans such as the bespoke V-16 powered coaches of the pre-war era and the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Brougham. Further inspiration was from classic architecture such as the mid-century masterpieces of architect Eero Saarinen among others.

Infusing these influences together ensures the vehicle makes a magnetic first impression and cultivates a permanent personal connection to the driver.

The new show car features innovative technology and hand-crafted materials to express Cadillac’s vision for the future. This includes five high-definition advanced LED interactive displays including a 55 inch diagonal advanced LED display and variable-transmission Smart Glass Roof and Ultra Cruise.

Additionally, the Smart Glass Roof features Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology that allows four zones of variable lighting for personalised comfort and visibility whereas the 55 inch diagonal display introduces a passenger display designed to allow passengers to view video content while blocking it from the view of the driver.

Availability of the new Celestiq show car will be announced later. The model will be the first production vehicle built at GM’s Global Technical centre since its inauguration in May 1956.