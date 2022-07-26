Maserati officially presented the new Project 24 (referred to by a codename). The project features a series of sports cars limited to 62 units built to raise Maserati’s unlimited performance to a new level. This will be a track only car.

The model has been equipped with the specifications of the Maserati MC20 and has been enhanced with a more advanced technical specifications.

The new Project 24 model features a V6 Nettuno engine with new turbochargers to increase the output power 740 hp, innovative suspension, carbon-ceramic braking system, tires tuned for racing and FIA approved safety features.

The FIA approved safety features include FIA-homologated FT3 120 L fuel tank, FIA- spec fire extinguisher and FIA- homologated safety roll cage.

The target weight of the new Maserati model is expected to be lower than 1250 kgs. The model is designed by Centro Stile Maserati and it’s the emblem of exclusivity offering a range of services including track-specific experience and support.

The two-seater Maserati has been fitted with a set of bespoke 18 inch aluminium rims with centre lock system fittings, Brembo CCMR ventilated racing brakes, brake cooling system, adjustable racing dampers, adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars and slick tyres.

The interior of Project 24l features racing seats, adjustable racing pedal box, adjustable steering column, 6-point racing safety belt, rear-view camera display and telemetry recording as optional, air conditioning and multi-functional carbon -fibre steering wheel with built-in display.

In addition, the interior will also be fitted with in-car camera for video recording, driving performance optimisation and tire pressure monitoring system all as optional.