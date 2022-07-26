The final edition Chiron Super Sport 300+ which was built in honour of the model’s record-breaking 304 mph top speed run has been delivered.

When the Chiron Super Sport 300+ broke the 300 mph barrier, it immediately occupied a spot in history and Bugatti committed to building 30 units of the models for customers, this is the last one delivered.

To successfully achieve the 300+ top speed, the Chiron Super Sport had to reach extreme standards in terms of power and aerodynamics. Additionally, the model is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 engine delivering a maximum output power of 1600 PS and it has been fitted with a new world-class thermal management system for the engine and gearbox.

The vehicle features a ‘longtail’ which extends the car by 25mm and reduces aerodynamic stall by more than 40%, the air curtains at the front corners disperse excess air pressure towards the vehicle’s sides and the air outlets at the wheel arches reduces drag and directs excess pressure away from the wheel arches.

The model features exposed carbon fibre material on the engine cover and windscreen wiper for further weight-saving. The vehicle has also been equipped with extremely light and strong magnesium alloy wheels as well as a ‘Macaron’ logo made of genuine silver and black enamel.

All 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport have been delivered.