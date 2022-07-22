Novitec has revealed it’s version of the McLaren 765LT Spider. The model is powered by an eight-cylinder with a combined displacement of just under 4.0 litres and a hi-end forced induction system with two turbochargers.

All the performance kits offered by the company use the Novitec N-Tronic plug-and-play auxiliary control unit adapted to the vehicle’s electronic engine management system.

The top specification adds a fully thermally insulated Novitec Race high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. The V8 engine produces an output power of 855 hp at 7400 rpm and 898 Nm at 6300 rpm thanks to the additional 90 hp and 98 Nm of torque.

The 765LT Spider accelerates from 0-100 km/h in approximately 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 6.7 seconds and the top speed has been increased to 330 km/h.

The exhaust system produces a sporty exhaust note and all variants are thermally insulated to reduce the heat in the engine bay. The variant made from Inconel alloy is the same used in Formula 1 racing and in the field of aerospace and saves the weight from stock.

Novitec also offers an appearance package with 90mm tailpipes available in different versions and with or without carbon embellishers and gold plating. Other sporty features fitted by Novitec include; N-Largo trunk lid, naked-carbon scuff plates for the rocker panel and naked-carbon air intakes.

The vehicle has been fitted with hi-tech alloy wheels with seven delicate twin-spokes and a hub cover in centerlock design. The MC3 wheels are offered with 72 different colours and are in the sizes 9Jx20 at the front axle and 12Jx21 on the rear axle. The wheels have been fitted with high-performance tires of size 255/30 ZR 20 at the front and 325/25 ZR 21 at the rear.

The Novitec sport springs lower the ride height by 20 mm and enhance driving dynamics. Furthermore, the interior of the Spider features the finest leather and Alcantara in various colours.