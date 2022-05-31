This is the new Mansory Ferrari F9XX based on the Ferrari SF90. The complete conversion of the SF90 will be available for both the SF90 Coupe and the SF90 Spider.

The new Mansory F9XX features lightweight body components made of forged carbon, suspension modification, increased performance, newly designed forged sport rims finished in black and interior modifications made of carbon and the finest leather.

The exterior of the F9XX features striking side sills, full carbon engine hood, large rear spoiler, 4-pipe exhaust system, double diffuser for generating downforce on the rear axle, enlarged air intakes in the front apron which ensures efficient fresh air is delivered to the high performance radiator, specially developed front lip which improves front axle downforce and carbon body components which also acts as air ducts.

The vehicle is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo mid-engine generating a maximum output power of 980 hp and 980 Nm of torque. The engine in conjunction with the three electric motors increases the performance threshold to 1100 hp.

In addition, the Mansory F9XX accelerates from 0-100km /h in 2.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 355 km/h.

The interior of the vehicle features seats upholstered on half sides in yellow leather, sport leather steering wheel, Mansory floor mats, carbon elements on certain areas and Masonry logos around certain interior refinements.

Additionally, the vehicle has been equipped with new high-performance, one-piece, ultra-light forged ‘YT.5 Air’ wheels of size 9.5×21 and 12×22 inches combined with high-performance tires of size 255/30 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22.