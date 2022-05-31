Porsche began testing the technology components of the Mission R with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance serving as the test vehicle.

The all-wheel drive vehicle has been fitted with the chassis from the proven 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport model. The entire electric motor and battery technology comes from IAA conceptual study which translates to a maximum output power of 1000PS in qualification mode.

Additionally, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is on par with the performance of the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup in terms of lap times and top speed.

Similar to the Mission R, the fully-electric drive train of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is based on a synchronous machine (PESM) on the front and rear axle and together generate an output of up to 1088 PS.

The direct oil cooling of the e-motors and the new battery pack significantly impacted the vehicle’s concept by counteracting thermally induced derating. Thanks to the 900 volt technology, the battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in just 15 minutes.

The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is 14 cm wider than the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the body of the vehicle is made of natural fibre composite materials, recycled carbon fibre have been used for testing purposes and the vehicle has been equipped with 18 inch racing tyres from Michelin.

The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will celebrate its premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23rd to 26th of June 2022. The vehicle will take part in the 1.9 km hill climb event, two 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance demo vehicles will travel through various European countries before heading to North America in Early 2023.

Porsche aims to be CO2 neutral across the entire value chain and life cycle of new cars sold by 2030.