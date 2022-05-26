The new Maserati MC20 Cielo has been revealed, ot’s the spyder version of the MC20 coupe. The model is shaped in a tunnel with clean lines that open up and become one with the clouds and stars.

The MC20 and MC20 Cielo are two distinct models yet united by the racing spirit and performance of genuine sports cars. Cielo offers a new driving experience courtesy of its electrochromic (smart glass) roof which at the touch of a button opens the top up to the sky and can be changed from opaque to clear.

Additionally, the state-of-the-art Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology allows you to look up at the stars even when the roof is closed. The Cielo will also be available in the exclusive Aquamarina colour; a three-layer paint is based on a racing-inspired grey with an iridescent mica in aquamarine.

The PrimaSerie Launch Edition is a limited series which makes the connection between the spyder’s elegance and sporty features even more exclusive. The limited series has exclusive features including Aquamarina bodywork, ice-colored interior and golden details.

The MC20 Cielo is powered by a petrol twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine with technology derived from Formula 1. The engine generates a maximum output power of 630 hp in 3000 cc of displacement.

Additionally, the North Sails Capsule collection has been designed exclusively for the MC20 Cielo, its extraodinary success on the high seas enables every generation of explorers to push the boundaries of challenge. The upshot is a collection of high-performance clothing directly inspired by the PrimaSerie Launch Edition and its exclusivity.