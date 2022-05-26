The new Vision AMG show car from Mercedes-AMG offers the first glimpse of the future all-electric AMG Driving Performance.

The concept car reinforces the impression of a monolithic sculpture thanks to its joints and shut lines which are reduced to a minimum and the rear and side windows painted in Alubeam silver to match the car.

Additionally, the sporty proportions are defined by the long wheelbase, sharply raked A-pillar positioned far forward, the short front overhang and the longer aerodynamically optimised rear overhang. The vehicle also expresses the design language of Sensual Purity with distinctive sporty features such as sporty wide flared wheel arches and broad muscular shoulders at the rear.

The Vision AMG features a greenhouse integrated into the flowing overall form and blends into the low-lying silhouette, roof tapers flowing into the rear spoiler, sharply chiselled shark nose and an active rear spoiler which improves the aerodynamics.

All the drivetrain components including the high-performance high-voltage battery and the revolutionary drive technology have been developed entirely from scratch. The powerful heart of the Vision AMG is its compact and lightweight innovative Axial Flux Motor which delivers more power than conventional electric motors.

The exterior of the vehicle features a closed off AMG-specific grille with illuminated vertical bars and three-dimensional exterior contour and three star-shaped LED light signature. The two headlamps are connected via the horizontal band of light above the grille, the round lights at the rear have been redesigned and three LED rings have been positioned on each side of the vehicle in cylindrical tubes.

In addition, the new concept Vision AMG also features elements in connection to Formula 1, this includes; the silver paintwork with large format star pattern across the shoulders and rear wings, functional elements in exposed carbon-fibre, AMG logo, sills and diffuser finished in Petronas colours and the 22 inch wheels with aero claddings and aerodynamic design.

The four door configuration guarantees a functional all-electric sports car of the future, offers plenty of space for four passengers and sits lower than the EQS despite the battery pack being positioned on the floor between the axles.