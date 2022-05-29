It has been 25 years since the first Subaru Impreza World Rally Car (WRC) made its winning debut in the World Rally Championship. Prodrive P25 will feature the same essence of that Impreza while taking its inspiration from the iconic 22B Impreza.

Thanks to modern technology, the new P25 is guaranteed to be lighter with better handling as well as produce more power.

This time, the model will be equipped with a 2.5 litre flat four ‘boxer’ engine generating 400 bhp, a six speed semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox and a lightweight chassis built with carbon-fibre elements.

The P25 will be limited to 25 units all built at Prodrive’s headquarters in Bunbury, UK. The design of the model was defined by Peter Stevens who also styled the original Impreza whereas the engineering was overseen by David Lapworth who was also responsible for the original Impreza WRC.

The new P25 will officially debut in June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the first deliveries scheduled for later this year.