Brabus designer team is adding sporty features to the bodywork of the full electric Porsche Taycan. Brabus employed 3D scanning and CAD technology to develop precise-fit aerodynamic enhancement components, the material of choice is carbon which is finished with a choice of high-gloss or matt coating.

The front of the Taycan features a sporty facelift with tailor-made Brabus bodywork components, the carbon front spoiler with flaps reduces the front-axle lift at high speeds and enhances the vehicle dynamic.

Additionally, the central carbon surrounds improves the airflow to the radiator, the tailor-made trim for the side openings in the front fascia optimizes the supply of cooling air to the front brakes, the carbon strips for the rocker panels and the flaps in front of the rear wheel arches enhances the the sporty looks and the Brabus three-piece spoiler and carbon diffuser reduce the rear axle lift and improves the handling stability at high speeds.

The Taycan has been equipped with 22 inch Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition forged wheels and high performance tires supplied by Pirelli or Yokohama. The front axle features 9.5Jx22 wheels with 265/30 ZR 22 tires and the rear axle consists of 11.5Jx22 wheels with 315/25 ZR 22 tires.

Brabus also offers a special suspension setup and a special control module for the adaptive air suspension which lowers the ride height by 20 mm.

Additionally, the interior of the vehicle features carbon scuff plates with backlit Brabus logo, aluminium pedals and footrest, breathable leather and Alcantara upholstery in any desired color, two-tone cockpit in black and bright green, shield-shaped pattern design on the seat center sections, headliner finished in black Alcantara and carbon elements on the center console, instrument panel and door panels.