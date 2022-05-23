Brabus has unveiled a sporty customization range for the current Rolls-Royce Ghost. Brabus designers developed lightweight carbon bodywork components finished in a choice of glossy or matt finish to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle as well as enhance its sporty looks.

The Brabus front spoiler mounted on the bumper in combination with the side air intakes with carbon surrounds gives the vehicle a sportier look and minimizes the front-axle lift at high speeds which as a result optimizes the handling stability.

The Brabus bodywork features a subtle lip spoiler for optimal balance, carbon diffuser that frames the four Brabus carbon/titanium exhaust pipes and a sport exhaust system that contributes to the Brabus PowerXtra RR 68-700 performance upgrade.

Brabus power plant engineers developed new maps for injection and ignition for conducting extensive tests and also reprogrammed the electronic boost pressure control. Additionally, the new plug-and-play engine control module adapted to the electronic engine control units increases the peak power by 129 hp and the peak torque by 100 Nm.

The luxury sedan has a maximum output power of 700 hp at 6300 rpm and a peak torque of 950 Nm at a low 2000 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.6 seconds and the top speed remains limited to 250 km/h.

The vehicle has been fitted with tailor-made 21 and 22 inch Brabus Monoblock M Platinum Edition forged wheels available in four different designs. The wheels are of size 9Jx22 on the front axle and 10.5Jx22 for the rear axle wrapped around Pirelli or Yokohama high-performance tires of size 265/35 ZR22 for the front and 305/30 ZR22 for the rear axle.

Additionally, the Brabus lowering module for the standard air suspension lowers the ride height by 30 mm without affecting the ride quality.

The interior of the vehicle features soft, breathable porcelain-colored leather with black piping, square quilting on the leather used on seat centre sections, door panels and armrest, headliner finished in black Alcantara, polished stainless pedals, exposed-carbon scuff plates with Brabus logo and carbon elements on the instrument panel and center console.