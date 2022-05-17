The Brabus Rocket 900 engine has been dropped on the most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic.

The new GLS 900 model is powered by a V8 twin-turbo engine with increased displacement. The swept volume has been increased from the standard 3982 cc to 4407 cc which was achieved by increasing the cylinder bore to 84 mm and lengthening the stroke to 100 mm by means of precision-balanced special billet crankshaft and piston rods.

Additionally, the engine has been fitted with two high-pressure pumps with increased flow rate and an additional booster pump to ensure fuel supply to the engine is optimized as well as a newly modified intake system for improving the supply of air.

The new Rocket 900 generates a maximum output power of 900 hp at a low 6200 rpm and 1250 Nm of torque at 2900 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.2 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 320 km/h due to the high vehicle weight.

The two custom-designed high-performance turbochargers feature a large compressor unit and a special core assembly with reinforced axial bearing. In this configuration, the boost pressure has been increased to 1.4 bar over the production components.

Further upgrades on the vehicle includes the Brabus high-performance stainless exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust valves and free-flow metal catalysts. In addition, the system enables the driver to manage the exhaust note from the cockpit and the design tailpipes feature a Brabus logo.

The exterior of the vehicle features carbon detachable parts, Shadow Grey glazing finish on the radiator grille and all trim parts, Brabus carbon components with integrated diffuser replacing the centre part of the rear bumper and fenders enhanced with Brabus exposed carbon flares.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of 24 inch Monoblock M ‘Platinum Edition’ forged wheels and Sport Contact 6 high-performance tires. The front axle features 10Jx24 wheels mounted with 295/35 R24 tires while the rear axle runs on 12Jx24 wheels with 335/30 R24 tires.

In addition, Brabus chassis engineers modified the standard air suspension with a special control module to match the sporty tires and lower the ride height by 25mm.

The interior of the vehicle features an exclusive two-tone black and cream finish, shell-shaped quilting and perforations on the seat centre sections, door panels, vehicle flooring, pillows and floor mats, cozy pillows with Alcantara pillowcase, aluminium pedals, rear head restraints with attached Brabus logo and Brabus carbon elements with high gloss finish on the steering wheel, dashboard, centre console and door inlays.

Brabus Maybach GLS 900 1 of 12

The new Brabus Rocket 900 is built to order.