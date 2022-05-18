The facelift is here. Barely 4 years after the launch of the G20/21 3 Series, BMW has decided to give it a fresh look with a myriad of changes especially on the inside.

The obvious changes:

The front end gets newly redesigned lights, full LED standard headlights. Adaptive LED headlights are optional and now include corner lights, variable light distribution and matrix high beams, hence the blue hue inside. Goes without saying that the headlight design has also changed for a sharper style with inverted ‘L’ daytime running lights. Fog lights are no longer a separate entity as they are part of the variable light distribution if you choose Adaptive LED headlights. The kidney grille has been updated to accommodate the larger air intakes. The interior now has BMW Curved Display which comprises a 12.3 inch screen behind the steering wheel and a 14.9 inch control display unit – these two merge to form a curved design, filling almost the entire dashboard area.

The engine options remain largely unchanged. Our main focus is on the BMW M340i xDrive and M340d xDrive (sedan and touring). All models equipped with a straight six engine come with xDrive all wheel drive system as standard.

BMW M340i xDrive BMW M340d xDrive Engine 3.0L B58 I6 Turbo + 48V 3.0L B57 I6 Twin-Turbo + 48V Horsepower 385hp 351hp Torque 500nm 700nm Gearbox 8 Speed Steptronic 8 Speed Steptronic 0-100 km/h 4.4s 4.6s

All 3 Series models come with 17 inch wheels as standard, the M Performance models get 18 inch wheels as standard with optional 19 inch wheels. BMW also added a list of new colors to choose from including Skyscraper Grey metallic, M Brooklyn Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic. Buyers will also have over 150 BMW Individual colors to choose from.

M Sport Package and M Sport Package Pro are two packages that add a touch of uniqueness to the new 3 Series facelift including 18 inch M Wheels. The tailpipes of M Performance models now come in a trapezoidal shape.

Production will take place at BMW’s plant in Munich, assisted by the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico which was only opened in 2019. The Chinese market also has its own special plant through a joint venture with a local manufacturer.