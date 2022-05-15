The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage was filmed testing on the track during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring. And we can finally here how it will sound when deliveries commence in a few months.

Aston Martin introduced the last high-powered V12 Vantage after unleashing the DBX 707. This new model is currently the most powerful Vantage to be fitted with a twin-turbo, 5.2 liter combustion engine producing 690 hp at 6500 rpm and 753 Nm of torque from 1800 rpm.

The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds, the top speed is limited to 322 km/h and all the power is directed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-mounted mechanical limited-slip differential.

The vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio has been improved by more than 20 percent compared to the V8 model and with 385 hp per one metric ton, the model weighs 1795 kilograms.

To further reduce the overall weight of the new Vantage, the model was fitted with carbon fibre elements on the front bumper, hood, front fenders, deck lid and bumper and on the side sills.

Additionally, the fitted Draconian consists of a lightweight battery and new stainless steel exhaust with centrally mounted dual tips that reduce the weight by 7.2 kgs compared to standard setup.

The vehicle has also been equipped with standard carbon-ceramic brakes with 410 mm discs and six calipers at the front and 360 mm discs and four calipers at the rear axle. The CCB brakes reduce the weight by 23 kgs compared to the steel setup and can resist brake fade at temperatures of upto 800℃.

The new V12 Vantage is wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S tires and 21 inch alloy wheels which reduces the weight by 8 kgs. As standard, the tires measure 275/35 R21 at the front axle and 315/30 R21 at the rear axle whereas the wheels have been widened by approximately 40 mm.

The V12 Vantage also features a ZF gearbox adapted to handle the engine power and provide quicker shifts, new adaptive suspension with redesigned anti-roll bars, bushings, springs and damper assemblies and an optional Comfort Package which includes a four-piece luggage set, indoor car cover, trunk mat and battery conditioner.

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is already sold out, the model will be limited to 333 units and the deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.