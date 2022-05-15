The upcoming 2023 Honda Civic Type R was filmed while testing on track during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring ahead of its debut next month.

The next-generation Civic Type R was spotted for the first time in May 2020 but Honda released snippets of it in October 2021.

The director of Honda Australia recently announced the world debut of the model is scheduled for June 2022 during the European summer. Its global premiere will be followed by a first US appearance at the beginning of July during the NTT IndyCar Series event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Honda prototype to be presented in Ohio will still be disguised, the model is expected to use an evolution of its turbocharged 2.0 litre engine and the maximum output power is expected to be higher than 316 hp.

Early rumors about the model going hybrid have been put to rest, the CTR will retain the ICE formula and Honda confirmed the hatchback Civic Type R will be offered exclusively with a manual gearbox similar to the Si sedan.

There is a chance the new model will want to reclaim the lap record around the Nurburgring for the fastest front-wheel-drive production car. The current title belongs to Megane RS Trophy-R with a time record of 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds established in April 2019.

The new Civic Type R features three pedals, a gas engine, no electrification, big rear wing and a triple exhaust system a la Ferrari 458 Italia.

In addition, the model is shaping up to be one of the last affordable performance cars to stick to the traditional formula.