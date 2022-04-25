This is the new 2023 Ferrari 296 GTS. A mid-rear-engined berlinetta spider model.

The new 296 GTS is powered by the new 663 cv 120° V6 engine that’s combined with an electric motor which debuted on the 296 GTB and increases the power by additional 167 cv.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS Specs and Pricing

Engine 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo Hybrid Electric Motor dual-rotor single-stator Axial flux motor Output Engine 663hp Output Electric Motor 167hp Total Output 830hp & 740nm torque 0-100km/h 2.9s Top Speed 330km/h+ Gearbox 8 Speed F1 DCT Price $350,000~

Additionally, this is the first 6-cylinder engine installed on a road-going spider with the Prancing Horse badge and a total output power of 830 cv. The new model is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package which includes lightweight features and aero modifications for customers who want to exploit the extreme power and performance of the car particularly on the track.

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system of the new 296 GTS guarantees incredible usability and delivers a 25km range in all-electric eDrive mode. The lightweight retractable hard top (RHT) takes 14 seconds to retract or deploy, it features a sleek sporty design and ensures exceptional occupant comfort.

The new 296 GTS features redesigned IHI turbochargers using higher performance alloys, crankshaft made from nitrided steel, variable displacement oil pump to ensure oil pressure is controlled, a linear exhaust line located in the upper part of the engine, La-Ferrari inspired active rear spoiler, two radiators for cooling the ICE and the gearbox and brake cooling system developed around the aero calipers that debuted on the SF90 Stradale.

A special livery inspired by the 250 Le Mans can also be ordered exclusively by clients who opt for the Assetto Fiorano package.