Tushek TS 900 Apex is a new model designed to be the ultimate hypercar. The vehicle has undergone intensive research, testing and has been infused with new radical approaches to achieve this goal.

The Tushek engineering team have managed to achieve a 1hp:1kg ratio and secure the position for the lightest hybrid hypercar in the market thanks to their newly developed electric drive system; the Tushek Direct Electric Drive (TDED), the world’s highest power density drivetrain.

The new TS 900 Apex offers the driving experience of electric power in combination with a petrol engine. The design of the vehicle is based on its performance and the model is known for its special connection between the driver and the car.

The new model produces a total output power of 1351 hp and 1680 Nm of maximum torque. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 2.3 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 7.4 seconds and 0-300 km/h in 17.2 seconds whereas the top speed is limited to 380 km/h.

The vehicle uses two axial flux motors mounted side by side that connect directly to the wheel without transmission to ensure higher performance due to reduced mechanical losses and simpler control.