During the Industry Pool at Nurburgring, the new 2023 Porsche 911 Safari was filmed while testing on the track.

Porsche hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the new model though there are rumors that the model will be launched as a limited edition.

From the video, we can see that the vehicle has been fitted with taller suspensions, widened wheel arches, a prominent rear spoiler in a new design and a thick foam lining the wheel arches which was possibly added to hide the suspension setup.

The new Porsche 911 Safari is most likely based on the 911 Vision Safari concept which was developed in 2012 based on the 991-generation 911. Like the new model, the 911 Vision Safari concept also featured a raised suspension setup and flared wheel arches. The vehicle was also fitted with underbody protection and roof mounted lights.