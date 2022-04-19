The new BMW X7 (facelift) features a combination of exclusivity, dynamic excellence, luxurious spaciousness and versatility. The new vehicle is the central pillar in the ongoing product offensive at the most exclusive premium carmakers model line-up.

The new model features a new-look M sport package, optional ex-factory 23 inch light alloy wheels for the first time in a BMW and the latest generation iDrive control/operation system which includes a BMW Curved display and BMW Operating System 8. The new X7 will be fitted with 20 inch light alloy wheels as standard.

2023 BMW X7 M60i xDrive Specs and Pricing

Engine 4.4L V8 Twin-Turbo + 48v Mild Hybrid Horsepower 530hp Torque 750nm 48v Electric Motor 12hp & 200nm 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 4.7s Top Speed 250km/h (155mph) Price in USA $104,095

In addition, the new X7 is also offered with an expanded range of standard equipment, additional driver assistance system and the latest 48V mild hybrid technology for the three engine variants.

The exterior of the M60i xDrive features a newly structured front end with split-headlights, standard BMW kidney grille with the ‘Iconic Glow’, slim light units with three-dimensional sculpting at the rear end, a chrome bar connecting the rear lights enclosed in a glass cover and a horizontal LED light elements set higher on the front end that houses the daytime running lights, the position light and the signal indicators.

The interior features three rows of seats, standard heated seats for the driver and front passengers, standard BMW Individual Merino extended leather upholstery for European markets, new standard instrument panel with slim air vents and an ambient light bar and a BMW Curved display system.

The new expanded range of standard equipment features four-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof and hi-fi system, comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, sport leather steering wheel with gear shift paddles and new tray for wireless charging.

The comfort Package includes Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround System, new Travel & Comfort System, active seat ventilation and massage function for the driver and front passenger and heated second and third row seats as well as heated steering wheel if the package is specified.

The BMW X7 M60i xDrive is powered by 4.4 Liter petrol V8 engine also known as S68 with 48V mild hybrid. The engine delivers an output power of 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

The six-cylinder in-line diesel BMW X7 xDrive40i has an output power of 380 hp and 540 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the BMW X7 xDrive40d has a total output power of 352 hp and 720 Nm of torque.