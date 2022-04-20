The 2022 Porsche 992 GT3 RS was filmed while testing on track at Nurburgring during the Industry Pool and is nearing its final stage of testing.

Compared to the GT3, the new GT3 RS features additional vents on the hood and front fenders with active elements, an aggressive front splitter, new side skirts and a massive dual-element rear wing with swan-neck struts. The rear wing also features an active element.

The new GT3 RS has been fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 265/35 R20 at the front axle and 325/30 R21 at the rear axle. The vehicle also features huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors housed within the center-lock wheels.

The new model will likely be powered by a 4.0 litre flat-6 engine mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard. The output power in the new GT3 RS is expected to be slightly higher compared to the previous model which generated 520 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque from the same type of engine.

While the GT3 is closely related to the 911 GT3 Cup race car, the GT3 RS takes after the more extreme 911 GT3 R racer. In addition, Porsche was also spotted testing the new GT3 R prototype which is based on the 992- generation 911.

The new GT3 RS is scheduled to debut in 2022 as a 2023 model. The GT3 R race car is also expected to debut in 2022.