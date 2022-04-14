While attending the ongoing Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at the 2022 edition of the tournament, Maserati brought a new MC20 Fuoriserie as well as the new Grecale SUV.

The Maserati Grecale, was shown in Trofeo guise wearing a Giallo Corse color. The Trofeo version is equipped with a high-performance petrol V6 engine based on the Nettuno engine seen on the NC20 super sports car. The engine generates an output power of 530 hp and focuses on both performance and comfort.

The Giallo Course color is sporty and shows a bond between Maserati and Modena, the course combines the city’s two heraldic colors by mixing a yellow base with a blue mica for an advanced look.

The Grecale Trofeos body has also been fitted with a set of 21 inch alloy wheels, a specific sports exhaust system and carbon fibre inserts on the front and rear bumper as well as on the side skirts.

In addition, guests in the VIP Village can admire the special Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie up close with an exclusive livery that pays tribute to the iconic Maserati Birdcage.

The special MC20 accentuates the concept of style and sportiness, the Fuoriserie is a blank slate and the brand is offering a wide range of designs and colors as part of it.

The Maserati will be present at the tournament as the official car with a dedicated fleet to keep the players and guests on the move.