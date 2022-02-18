Porsche finally added the first four door sports car to its “T” model range, the new Macan T.

The letter T stands for ‘Touring’, it represents a unique form of dynamic driving at Porsche since the 1960’s and identifies models that offer authentic driving experience thanks to exclusive equipment, precise tuning and efficient engines.

The new Macan T is powered by a lightweight two-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine combined with an athletic design, unique dynamic set-up and a range of standard equipment ideal for a sporty driving style. This concept positions the new Macan T between Macan and Macan S.

The engine of the new Macan T combines great agility, low weight and a compact design to create a package that offers optimal balance of weight and performance. The powertrain in the Macan T weighs 58.8 kgs less on the front axle compared to the engine in the Macan S and GTS models.

The new model has a maximum output power of 265hp and 400 Nm of torque. When fitted with the standard Sport Chrono package, the acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 6.2 seconds and the top speed is set at 232 km/h. Additionally, the engine of the vehicle has been coupled with a fast-switching seven-speed dual clutch transmission and the Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive system.

The new Macan T is the first Porsche model to be fitted with a steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard and the specially tuned chassis has been lowered by 15 millimeters.

Additionally, the vehicle has also been fitted with a more rigid anti-roll bars on the front axle, the Porsche Traction Management has been designed with a rear-wheel bias and the adaptive air suspension with PASM will also be available as optional.

The exterior of the vehicle has been finished in an exclusive Agate Gray Metallic paint on the front trim, exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and on the rear logos. The sport tailpipes and the side window trims have been finished in high gloss black as standard, the side blades feature the ‘Macan T’ logo in black and the 20 inch Macan S wheels finished in dark titanium have been fitted as standard.

Customers can choose the exterior they desire from the 13 plain, metallic special colors.

On the other hand, the interior features an eight-way electrically adjustable heated sport seats with upholstery based on the black leather package as standard, decorative silver stitchings on the seats, headrests and steering wheel that compliment the exterior color, multifunctional GT heated sports steering wheel and a Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dashboard as standard and GT Sport steering wheel in Race-Tex with carbon trims and an ionizer as optional.

Additionally, the interior also features a new centre console with a sophisticated glass look and a touch-sensitive surface, Porsche Communication Management with a 10.9 inch touch screen and an online navigation as standard.

The new Macan T is available for order, deliveries in Germany will begin in April 2022.