The latest work by Mansory is a new Bentley Bentayga Speed which is exclusively based on the W12 version of Bentayga.

Mansory refined the Bentayga Speed with a complete conversion which includes almost all body components, all the changes are made using carbon materials manufactured in the company’s own autoclaves and are finished by Mansory’s engineers and designers in high-quality.

The front exterior part of the Bentayga features an integrated front lip, LED daytime running light, side flaps and front grille and air intakes finished in visible carbon.

The vehicle has been fitted with an ultralight carbon bonnet with four air outlets specifically developed for the W12. The air outlet ensures the best dissipation of engine heat to optimize the heat balance of the engine.

Additionally, the exterior also features a rear spoiler mounted on the tailgate for reducing lift forces a the rear axle, a larger roof spoiler specifically for speed, rear apron with diffuser, two twin-tailpipes of the sport exhaust system and visible carbon components on the trim strips, mirror housing, roof rails and air intake trims.

The new Bentayga Speed W12 by Mansory is also equipped with a modified ECU unit for engine management, new turbochargers and a new sport exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters. The vehicle generates maximum output power of 900 hp and 1250 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds and the top speed has been increased to 323 km/h.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of type ‘Y.5’ cast wheels in the size 10.5 x 23 inches finished in glossy black, Forged wheels in the size 10 x 24 inches will also be available as optional.

The interior of the vehicle features new leather-carbon sports steering wheel, dark carbon inlays and new leather inserts with 3D embossing in the seat, door inserts and centre armrests. In addition, the floor mats have been stitched in a style similar to the seats and matched to the color scheme to complete the interior refinements.