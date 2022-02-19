Lamborghini hopes to continue installing combustion engines in the future sports cars beyond 2030 after hybridization. Speaking to German newspaper Welt, Stephan Winkelmann said, “After hybridization, we will wait and see whether it will be possible to offer vehicles with a combustion engine beyond 2030,”

The Aventador, Huracan and Urus models will be equipped with a hybrid powertrain in the coming years.

Lamborghini’s announcement mirrors that of Bugatti where the French car maker aims to keep the combustion engine alive even after the Chiron production ends. That means the Chiron’s successor will also use a combustion engine.

There are various companies working on emissions free fuels at the moment, with the main goal of finding a replacement for gasoline while retaining the combustion engine. A few days ago a new company named Veloqx launched their newest supercar dubbed Fangio, they also announced intentions to enter Le Mans under the Hypercar category. Behind their closed doors, they are working on a new type of engine called “Veloqx variable zero-emission fuel combustion engine”.

In simple terms, it means a V8 or a V12 running on a different type of fuel other than gasoline, a fuel that results in no CO2 emissions.

For now, hybrid seems to be the only way to reduce emissions in high performance cars that rely heavily on the ICE. The first all-electric Lamborghini is scheduled to launch in 2028, it will be an everyday vehicle similar to the Urus and a ‘Gran Turismo’ with four seats and more ground clearance. Models like the Aventador will still continue using a V12 with some form of electrification as seen on the Sian.