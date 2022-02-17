The new age of AMG buyers want electric cars, that is why Mercedes-AMG has recently unleashed a lineup of new full electric models including the EQS 53 AMG and the new EQE 53 AMG.

To keep the new age buyers happy just like they did with their soon to be phased out V8 engines, AMG has engineered a new type of emotional sound to compensate for the lack of…uh… sound. You have Authentic or Performance sounds controlled via the MBUX interface.

In this EQE 53 AMG equipped with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, you have three options within the AMG Sound Experience. They include Balanced, Sport and Powerful.

Normally, in Comfort it’s silent, in Sport you get a mating bee sound…in Sport+ you get many bees mating sound.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 and EQE 53 Specs