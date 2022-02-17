Mercedes-AMG officially introduced two new models into the AMG range, the EQE 43 4Matic business saloon and the EQE 53 4Matic+. Both models are based on the electric-exclusive Mercedes architecture of luxury and premium class (EVA2).

The entry level model for electric driving performance for Mercedes-AMG will be the new EQE 43 4Matic whereas the EQE 53 4Matic+ will focus more on sportiness and greater driving dynamics.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 and EQE 53 Specs

EQE 43 AMG EQE 53 AMG Electric Motors 2 2 Horsepower 476hp 626hp or 687hp with AMG Dynamic Plus Pack / Torque 858nm 950nm or 1000nm with AMG Dynamic Plus Pack 0-100km/h 4.2s 3.3s with ADPP Top Speed 210km/h 240km/h with ADPP Range 533km 518km

Pricing to be announced in coming days.

Additionally, both models feature a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors and powerful electric drivetrain with motors on each of the axles to ensure a fully variable all-wheel drive which transmits drive power to the asphalt in all driving conditions.

The EQE 43 4Matic generates a maximum output power of 476 hp and 858 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.2 seconds and the top speed is limited to 210km/h.

The EQE 53 4Matic+ on the other hand delivers an output power of 626 hp and 950 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is set at 220km/h.

The EQE 53 4Matic+ is also offered with an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package which increases the maximum output power to 687 hp and 1000 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is also reduced to 3.3 seconds whereas the top speed is increased to 240km/h.

The new models have also been fitted with an AMG sound system with a unique sound experience delivered by the special speakers,bass actuators and the sound generator. The EQE 53 4Matic+ with AMG Dynamic Plus package features ‘Authentic’ and an optional ‘Performance’ program, both available with three variants each; Balanced, Sport and Powerful.

Both models have been fitted with two AMG-specific electric motors one at the front and one at the rear part of the vehicle and they are characterized by an optimal balance of power increase,efficiency and noise comfort.

The electric motors of the EQE 43 4Matic features AMG-specific tuning and control whereas the EQE 53 4Matic+ features AMG-specific electric motors with adapted windings and lamination, higher currents and a specific inverter to ensure more power and higher engine speeds.

The new AMG EQE models have been fitted with a powerful high-performance drive battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology with a new battery generation characterized by high energy density and high charging capacity. The new battery generation also ensures short charging times whereby electricity for 180km can be charged in just 15 minutes.

At fast charging stations with direct current, the energy storage system can charge with upto 170 kW. Additionally, the battery can also be charged through efficient energy recovery using recuperation where the power reaches up to 260 kW. The recuperation can be adjusted by the driver in three stages via switches on the steering wheel and receive situation-optimized support from ECO Assist.

Both EQE models are equipped with rear-axle steering as standard, AMG Dynamic Select drive program, AMG Ride Control + air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping and AMG high-performance brake system. The AMG Dynamic Select drive program features five driving modes including; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

The exterior design of the vehicles features AMG-specific black panel grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, Digital Light headlamps with an AMG projection when opening/closing the vehicle, front apron in AMG A-wing design finished in high-gloss black with a chrome trim, aerodynamically optimized diffuser, a larger rear spoiler and AMG light-alloy wheels.

The interior features AMG seats covered in Artico man-made leather with Microcut microfibre and finished in red stitchings, AMG sport pedals, AMG floor mats, door sill trims with AMG letterings, AMG badges on the backrest of the front seats and AMG emblems on the headrest of the front seats. Seat upholstery in nappa leather is also available as optional.

The interior is also equipped with an AMG performance steering wheel with twin-spoke design and optional curved hyperscreens with AMG-specific functions extending from A-pillar to A-pillar.