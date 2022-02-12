DS Automobile officially presented the new DS E-Tense Performance prototype. The new model was developed and created by DS Performance, and features a carbon monocoque.

The vehicle also features twin electric motors generating an output of power of 815hp and 8000 Nm of torque (at the wheels) and an all-wheel drive transmission. The battery of the vehicle is compact and housed in a carbon-aluminium composite envelope, it is placed centrally for equal weight distribution, it was inspired by electric car racing and jointly developed by Total Energies.

Additionally, the battery allows upto 600kW phases of acceleration and regeneration therefore enabling further exploration of new avenues for future generation of vehicles.

The carbon monocoque with a drivetrain fitted in the new model was taken from a Formula E single seater vehicle and the suspension geometry guarantees the best possible grip in all weather conditions.

The exterior of the vehicle features a new grille, new daytime lights made up of 800 LEDs, two cameras instead of headlamps, complete DS E-Tense Performance visual identity and the body presents a beetle-effect interference color. Furthermore, the exterior color changes depending on the exterior weather condition and the angle you are viewing it from.

The interior features a cockpit conceived to gather data, bucket seats, Formula E steering wheel and a special trim inserts in black leather.

A one-off DS E-Tense Performance prototype will also be available in NFT form, four different series will be unveiled between 7th and 23rd October 2022 and the NFTs prototypes will be available and drivable on the Pavilion Platform.