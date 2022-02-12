This is the new Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, a tribute to Alan Mann Racing’s 1966 Ford GT lightweight prototypes.

Alan Mann Racing built the AM GT-1 and other vehicles using lightweight materials, the lightweight materials helped Ford win Le Mans with the GT Mk II in 1966 although neither of the prototypes won any major races.

The new 2022 Ford GT supercar features a lightweight carbon fibre body as a GT Heritage Edition and it has been finished in red exterior paint with gold graphics and a dual over-the-roof racing stripes inspired by the AM GT-1.

The exterior of the vehicle also features frozen white signature accent stripes and roundels with No.16 on the doors, hood and on the underside of the rear wing. Exposed gloss carbon fibre components have been applied on the 20 inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvers and on the rear diffuser.

The vehicle has also been fitted with Brembo brake calipers finished in black with red graphics and the lug nuts are finished in black.

The interior of the vehicle features carbon fibre components on the door sills, center console and registers. The seats feature Ebony Alcantara and carbon fibre with gold and red accent stitchings while the head rests and seating surfaces are adorned with the GT logo.

In addition, the instrument panel is also wrapped in Ebony leather and Alcantara, the steering wheel features Ebony Alcantara with black stitchings, the dual-clutch paddle shifters are finished in Alan Mann Red to match the exterior and gold appliques applied on the instrument panel, door register bezel and seat X-brace have been paired with the matte carbon fibre registers, door sills, lower-A pillars and console.

The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is the seventh model in the ultra-limited-production series which includes;

-2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition honoring GT roots and the earliest five original Ford GT prototypes.

-2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honoring No. 98 Ford GT Mk II co-driven by Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby to Ford’s 1-2-3-5 domination at Daytona in 1966, kicking off a magical season for the Ford GT40 Mk II.

-2020 Ford GT ’69 Heritage Edition honoring No. 6 Ford GT40 Mk I that was victorious at Le Mans in 1969.

-2019 Ford GT ’68 Heritage Edition honoring No. 9 Ford GT40 Mk I that was victorious at Le Mans in 1968.

-2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition honoring No. 1 Ford GT40 Mk IV that was victorious at Le Mans in 1967.

-2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition honoring No. 2 Ford GT40 Mk II co-driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon at Le Mans in 1966.

-2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition commemorating GT40’s back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans titles in 1968 and 1969.

The new model is available for approved Ford GT customers with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.