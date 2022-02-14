The 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid has received its first unofficial street test, confirming the numbers that were announced by Tesla a few months ago. It is the most powerful production SUV in the world, powered by a Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive platform with 3 torque transmitting independent motors with carbon fiber-sleeve for each rotor. The output of the Model X Plaid is 1,020hp and a range of 340miles, the acceleration from 0-60mph is achieved in 2.5 seconds.

CPS Racing just posted their Dragy results after putting a new Model X Plaid through the 0-150mph test. These real world results are nearly identical to those on Tesla’s website. It means that the Tesla Model X Plaid is the quickest production SUV in the world. It is part of a new generation of production cars completing the 1/4 mile in under 10s.

Tesla Model X Plaid Draggy Results

0-60 mph: 2.74 seconds

0-150 mph: 10.38 seconds

60-130 mph: 5.12 seconds

100-150 in 5.25 seconds

1/4 mile: 9.83 @ 146.68 mph

82% SOC (state of charge)