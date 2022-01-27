The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be on the road for the first time since it’s unveiling at the Pebble Beach on August 13th.

On this special occasion, the LPI 800-4 will be accompanied by two of its predecessors; the first Countach LP400 and the last Countach 25th Anniversary produced.

The LPI 800-4 is powered by a Lamborghini 6.5 liter V12 engine delivering an output power of 780 hp. When combined with the 48-volt electric motor mounted on the gearbox, the output power increases to a maximum 814 hp for instant response as well as increased performance.

2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Specs and Pricing

Engine 6.5L V12 N/A Electric Motor 48v system Energy Storage Supercapacitor Combined Horsepower 803hp 0-100km/h 2.8s 0-200km/h 8.6s Top Speed 355km/h (221mph) Dry Weight 1,595 kg Price $2.8 Million

Additionally, the electric motor is powered by a supercapacitor providing three times more power than a lithium-ion battery of the same weight.

The new model will be limited to only 112 units all of which have been sold already. The number of units is a reference to ‘LP 112’, the project name used during the manufacture of the first Lamborghini Countach.

The deliveries of the Countach LP 112 will begin from the first quarter of 2022.