Manhart Performance officially unveiled the new Manhart MHX5 700 based on the BMW X5 M Competition F95.

The BMW X5 M Competition of the current F95 series generates a standard maximum output of 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque, if required, the power can be transformed into a more powerful MHX5 700.

The new MHX5 700 is powered by a 4.4 liter V8 engine producing an output power of 730hp and 900 Nm of torque. Additionally, the high power was either achieved by the new Manhart MHtronic auxiliary control unit installed or the ECU remapping.

The vehicle has been equipped with a Manhart stainless steel exhaust system with valve control. However, the exhaust system can be connected to race downpipes without catalytic converters if desired although they do not have TUV approval therefore are only suitable for export.

The new MHX5 700 features a high performance braking system, Manhart suspension, H&R springs to further enhance the driving dynamics and optional individual upgrades are configurable upon request.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of satin black concave One wheels in size 10.2×22 inches with gold rim decorations mounted on tires measuring 295/30ZR22.In addition, the interior features Manhart shift paddles and steering wheel spoke trim made of carbon as well as embroidered floor mats.

On the vehicle, the bodykit has been completed in carbon elements, the rear is adorned with a two-piece spoiler and a diffuser, the side line is refined with exterior mirror caps and two-piece sills and the nose features a hood with GTR air intakes and a front spoiler. The styling has been rounded off by a Manhart decal set with gold trim strips applied on the black bodywork.

Prices and more information are available on Manhart’s website.