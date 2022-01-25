There is a new Brabus supercar, it’s called the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack. This special edition adds a solid black finish in the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

The Superblack edition also includes exposed-carbon elements, ‘800’ logos on the body, signature stripes in the carbon radiator grille with identical contrasting color and a Brabus signet on the rear that appears on a white background.

Additionally, Brabus developers focused on superior off-road capability of the vehicle by ensuring large ground clearance, maximum axle articulation and increasing the wheelbase by 50 cm due to positioning the mounts for the rear wheel suspension.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack Specs and Pricing

Engine 4.0L V8 Twin-Turbo Output 800hp, 1000nm 0-100km/h 4.8s Top Speed 210km/h Price in Germany €725,900 with VAT

€610,000 without VAT Price in USA $690,000

The front of the G Class was designed as an independent suspension whereas the principle of the rigid axle at the rear was retained as in the base. The components required to accomplish this included a new integral subframe, control arms milled out of solid blocks, redesigning the parts for the portal axle setup produced from high-strength aluminum and a reinforced axle housing.

The vehicle also features a special titanium-plated, height adjustable Brabus Ride Control coilover suspension specifically adjusted to accommodate the large ground clearance provided by the portal axle. The suspension setup can be selected with the standard Dynamic Select suspension adjustment in the cockpit.

The new XLP Superblack has been fitted with a set of Brabus Monoblock HD wheels with eight bolt pattern designed specifically for the portal axle. The 9.5Jx22 alloy wheels are designed for maximum strength and have been mounted on Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain tires of size 325/55 R22.

For the new model, the company fabricated elements from sheet steel including the new rear wall of the cab with heated rear window, robust cargo bed and the side opening tailgate. Furthermore, the bedsides have been produced from carbon whereas the black Flexiteek bed liner is a direct technology transfer obtained from the construction of high-performance Brabus Marine boats.

The vehicle also features Brabus hood cowl with two power bulges and wind deflectors with four additional LED lights manufactured from high-tech compounds by CSP. On the other hand, the fender flares were adapted from Brabus Widestar widebody version for the current G Class models and they were painted black and fitted with exposed-carbon wheel arches which additionally add 11.6 cm to the width of the vehicle.

The new XLP Superblack model is powered by a four-liter, twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the current Mercedes AMG G 63. The engine generates a maximum output power of 800hp at 6600 rpm and 1000Nm of peak torque at a low 3600 rpm.

Additionally, the pickup accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 210km/h due to the all-terrain Pirelli tires.

The interior of the vehicle features a combination of finest black leather with sporty carbon elements i.e; the headliner is made from black Alcantara, the entire interior including the floor is finished in the finest black leather, the center section of the seats feature seashell diamond quilting and perforations and the steering wheel,dashboard, door panels and center console are finished in carbon elements.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack 1 of 18

In addition, many interior elements were enhanced with the ‘Heritage’ brand pattern which pays tribute to the Brabus founding year with its embossed ‘77’ signets.

Prices for the new XLP Superblack will start at 725,900 euros including VAT in Germany.