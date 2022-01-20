Aston Martin has beaten Mercedes-AMG in the race for ‘F1 cars for the road’ by delivering the first customer car. This is the same car that was revealed back in November 2021 as it underwent finishing touches. Despite massive delays, the British car maker has finally beaten the odds.
The hypercar is built from a collaboration of Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Cosworth. Let’s refresh our memories on the key facts and specs of the Valkyrie.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5 Litre V12 engine that delivers a maximum output of 1,000bhp at 10,500 rpm to a maximum 11,100 rpm for the first time in a naturally-aspirated road car.
The hybrid system increases the power by 160bhp and 280 Nm of torque with the certified max power output, this results to a maximum output power of 1160hp at 10,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Specs and Pricing
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider
|Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO
|Engine
|6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A
|6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A
|6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A
|Output
|1,000hp
|1,000hp
|1,300hp
|KERS (Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd)
|160hp
|160hp
|Not Applicaple, NO KERS
|Total Output:
|1,160hp
|1,160hp
|1,300hp
|Gearbox
|7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch)
|7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch)
|7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch)
|0-60mph
|2.6s
|2.6s
|<2.6s
|Top Speed
|217mph
|217mph
|250mph
|Production Units
|150
|85
|25
|Price
|$3,000,000
|$3,800,000
|$3,500,000
Both the V12 engine and the gearbox casing of the Valkyrie acts as stressed members of the vehicle structure whereas the latter provides mounting points for the rear suspension, thus providing structural rigidity and reducing the weight of the additional rear subframe.