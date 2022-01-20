Aston Martin has beaten Mercedes-AMG in the race for ‘F1 cars for the road’ by delivering the first customer car. This is the same car that was revealed back in November 2021 as it underwent finishing touches. Despite massive delays, the British car maker has finally beaten the odds.

The hypercar is built from a collaboration of Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Cosworth. Let’s refresh our memories on the key facts and specs of the Valkyrie.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5 Litre V12 engine that delivers a maximum output of 1,000bhp at 10,500 rpm to a maximum 11,100 rpm for the first time in a naturally-aspirated road car.

The hybrid system increases the power by 160bhp and 280 Nm of torque with the certified max power output, this results to a maximum output power of 1160hp at 10,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Specs and Pricing

Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO Engine 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A Output 1,000hp 1,000hp 1,300hp KERS (Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd) 160hp 160hp Not Applicaple, NO KERS Total Output: 1,160hp 1,160hp 1,300hp Gearbox

7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 0-60mph 2.6s 2.6s <2.6s Top Speed 217mph 217mph 250mph Production Units 150 85 25 Price $3,000,000 $3,800,000 $3,500,000

Both the V12 engine and the gearbox casing of the Valkyrie acts as stressed members of the vehicle structure whereas the latter provides mounting points for the rear suspension, thus providing structural rigidity and reducing the weight of the additional rear subframe.