The current BMW F90 M5 is among the most powerful luxury sedans available on the market today, it has a Competition trim and an even more hardcore CS trim. The M5 Competition delivers an output power of 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque, the acceleration from 0-60mph is achieved in 3.3 seconds and the top speed is limited to 190 mph.

On the other hand, the new M5 CS unveiled in March 2021 is 70 kgs lighter, delivers up to 627hp. It is currently most powerful M car of all time. The G-Power upgrade increases the output power of the M5 CS to 900 hp and 1050 Nm of power.

The GP-820 performance software has been combined with GP-900 turbocharger upgrade, G-Power sports downpipes, GP-DeepTone exhaust system and other hardware adjustments to ensure it delivers an output power of 820 hp and 1000 Nm of power. The new tailpipes have different diameters of 90mm outside and 100mm inside and are available in Carbon or Forged Carbon.

G-Power also presented the new G5M Hurricane RS and G5M Hurricane RR capable of generating 840 hp and 1050 Nm of torque and 900 hp and 1050 Nm of torque thanks to additional upgrades like forged pistons and connecting rods for the RR. The new RR and RS Hurricane can reach a limited top speed of 207 mph and will be available for drivers who wish to have additional power.

In addition, G-Power also features various upgrades for the M5 CS. The entry-level upgrade increases the power of the M5 CS to 700 hp and 850 Nm achieved with GP-700 performance software, the second level boosts the power to 740 hp and 900 Nm generated with GP-740 performance software in combination with GP-Deeptone exhaust system and the third level increases the power output to 780 hp and 950 Nm of torque generated with GP-780 performance software in conjunction with sports downpipes and a high-performance exhaust system.

G-Power places great value on high durability and longevity of the engine in all power stages after the upgrade. All the products and power upgrades mentioned have been thoroughly tested and are well-known spin-offs of the classic M5 F90.

G-Power has further enhanced the striking look of the two M5 CS by fitting them with a set of forged wheels developed in-house. Customers can choose the designs from the Hurricane RR and Hurricane RS both available for the CS in size 9×21 and 10.5×21 inches with 285/30R21 and 295/30R21 tires.

The Hurricane RR double-spoke wheels are also available in a smaller size of 9×20 and 10.5×20 with 275/35 and 283/35 tires as an alternative.