The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is now available for order, its standard equipment includes the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all wheel drive, active rear-axle steering and AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System among other things. The Hyperscreen and Digital Light will also be fitted as standard.

The new EQS 53 4MATIC+ has been equipped with the AMG Sound Experience system which comes in two modes, Authentic or Performance. Additionally, the steering wheel consists of buttons for preselecting the Balanced, Sport or Powerful sound characteristics.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Specs and Pricing

Standard AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package Electric Motors Dual Motor Dual Motor Horsepower 649hp 751hp kW 484kW 560kW Torque

950nm 1,020nm 0-100km/h 3.4s 3.8s Transmission Direct-drive Automatic, All Wheel Drive Direct-drive Automatic, All Wheel Drive Electric Range WLTP 529–586 km 529–586 km Price in Germany 152,546 Euros incl VAT 152,546 Euros incl VAT Price in UK £163,990 incl VAT £163,990 incl VAT

There will be no basic fee for the Mercedes me Charge services in the first three year after purchasing the EQS 53 4MATIC+ hence Green Charging. Furthermore, all European AMG EQS customers can use the IONITY fast charging network for free for a period of one year via Mercedes me Charge.

The AMG Dynamic Plus Package generates 560kW of power and 1020 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds and the top speed has been increased to 250km/h.

The new all-electric sports saloon has also been equipped with the AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system on the front axle to ensure short braking distances, precise control as well as maximum endurance even in harsh conditions.

The AMG Track Pace will be available on request for over-the-air activation in the vehicle. The software is part of the MBUX infotainment system designed for driving on a race track and permermently recording specific data like speed and acceleration.

The AMG Night Package featuring black or black chrome finish will also be available. The package consists of mirror housings in high-gloss black in conjunction with black non-metallic paintwork, black mirror base, beltline and window line trim strips in black, heat-insulating dark-tinted glass from B-pillar and AMG-specific side skirts with door trim strips in black chrome.

Also in the package will be trim parts on A-wing, front splitter and on the flics and fins at the air intakes and AMG specific trim piece with 3 louvres on the rear left and right finished in black chrome.