The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a hypersports car built for corners and challenging country roads and is ultimately based on the regular Chiron. This model is equipped with new aerodynamic configurations for generating more downforce and lower weight for increased agility.

The concept of the Chiron Pur Sport is geared towards agility, the design focus is on the appearance and the front end is dominated by very wide air inlets, enlarged horseshoe panel which serve as radiator air outlets and a splitter which generates maximum downforce by protruding at the front.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Specs and Price

Engine 8.0L W16 Quad Turbocharged Output Horsepower: 1,500hp

Torque: 1,600nm Rev Limit 6,900 rpm Transmission 7-Speed DCT, AWD 0-100km/h

0-60mph 2.3s

2.2s Top Speed 350 km/h 1/4 Mile 9.3s @ 168mph Weight 1,946 kg Production 60 units worldwide Price €3,000,000 excl. VAT

A new split paintwork design was developed specially for the Chiron Pur Sport. The vehicle features exposed carbon fibre on the entire bottom third of the vehicle which as a result makes it appear lower and flatter, the rear has been fitted with a spoiler spanning 1.90 metres to further enhance the downforce while a new diffuser increases the vehicle’s aerodynamics.

In addition, the design is rounded off by the lightweight and highly temperature-resistant exhaust tailpipes made from 3D-printed titanium.

The interior of the Chiron Pur Sport features Alcantara on large surfaces to save weight. The Alcantara material has been used on the door trim panels lasered with dynamic patterns, on the steering wheel for the ideal grip and on the seats to improve the side support even at extreme acceleration levels. Additionally, all trims and controls have been finished in either black, anodised aluminium or titanium.

A new magnesium wheel design with optional aero blades has been devised specially for the Chiron Pur Sport. The blades are arranged in a ring and ensure sufficient wheel ventilation while also increasing the aerodynamics by extracting air outwards. This intervention prevents turbulence in the wheel area, improves the flow across the side of the vehicle and also reduces the weight by a total of 16kgs.

Bugatti and Michellin fitted the Chiron Pur Sport with a set of Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R tyres exclusively developed for this model. The tires are in size 285/30 R20 at the front axle and 355/25 R21 at the rear axle matching the new aero wheel design.

The new chassis setup features 65% firmer springs at the front and 33% firmer springs at the rear, carbon fibre stabilizers at the front and rear to minimize roll, an adaptive damping control strategy for improving the performance and modified camber values to ensure more dynamic handling and added agility in bends.

The Chiron Pur Sport is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 engine delivering an output power of 1500 hp and 1600 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 60-120km/h two seconds faster than the original Chiron and the top speed is 350 km/h.